‘I want to keep scoring goals’ - Gift Monday aiming for further success after first brace

The 19-year-old netted a brace against Rivers Angels last week to go top of the scorers' chart in the Nigerian top-flight this term

Robo Queens striker Gift Monday says she wants to keep scoring goals in the Nigeria Women's Premier League after reclaiming the lead on the scorers' chart in the current campaign.

The 19-year-old netted her sixth and seventh goals of the season in a 2-1 shock win over champions Rivers Angels, with her first brace of the season.

The former City of David United star scored 11 leagues goals over her previous three spells at Robo, since joining from COD in 2017, including five goals in four games in the 2019 NWPL campaign.

The forward has now surpassed her personal best in a season, hitting the net seven times in seven outings, but says her aim is to continue finding the back of the net for Emmanuel Osahon's side.



"I am very happy that I'm getting better in each game," Monday told Goal.

"I know nothing comes easy but I've been training hard to improve my performance in every game for my team.

"I feel blessed and my main target this season is just to keep scoring each time I'm given the opportunity to play on the pitch."

Her brace saw Robo clinch their first win over the champions since 2015 and also saw the Lagos-based outfit climb up to fifth on the log with 18 points from 10 matches this season.

Despite being the heroine of the day against Edwin Okon's side, she believes Robo can achieve the impossible this season.

"Going into the game, we knew it was firstly a game that we could either win, lose or draw," she continued.

"However, we were fully aware of the fact that it's our home game and we tasked ourselves to go for the ultimate which is to secure the three points, although we knew it will not be easy, knowing the pedigree of the team we are playing against.

"It was just a great feat for us to win. It means we still have a long way to go, there's also room for improvement as a team.

"If we keep getting better results like this, I believe we can challenge for the Caf Women's Champions League ticket too by winning the league title. We have a chance."

Osahon's side will aim to maintain their good run when Robo Queens visit Abia Angels at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday.