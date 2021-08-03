Gideon Mensah: Bordeaux sign Ghana defender from Red Bull Salzburg

The left-back will to spend the 2021-22 campaign in Ligue 1 after securing a loan transfer to the Girondins

French side Girondins de Bordeaux have secured the services of Ghana defender Gideon Mensah, handing him the No.14 jersey.

The left-back joins the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan deal, with an option to sign a permanent contract at the end of the initial period.

He moves from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux is pleased to announce the arrival of Gideon Mensah, on loan with option to purchase for the coming season," the Girondins announced on their official website.

"Talented left-back, RB Salzburg player in the Admiral Bundesliga (Austria), he was loaned to Vittoria Guimares last season. In Portugal, he made 22 appearances on the left side.

"The club welcomes him!"

Mensah is set to continue his career in France after spending last season in Portugal where he featured for Vitoria Guimaraes.

In the Primeira Liga, the 23-year-old started in each of his 22 appearances made for the Conquerors.

"Gideon is a modern defender. He will bring us all his energy. He is a player who will please our supporters because he gives everything," Bordeaux sporting director Admar Lopes said.

"Personally, I would also like to thank him for trusting us in this new project."

Bordeaux becomes Mensah's fourth club out on loan since joining Salzburg in 2017.

The defender first moved to Sturm Graz in January 2019 for the second half of the 2018-19 season, before transferring to Zulte Waregem for a full campaign.

Last term, he headed out once again, this time around joining Guimaraes.

At Bordeaux, the full-back could make his Ligue 1 debut against Clermont when the club's season gets underway on Sunday.

Article continues below

A Ghana international, Mensah will hope to take his game to the next level to give himself an edge over Chelsea defender Abdul Rahman Baba in their fierce battle for the Black Stars' starting left-back spot.

In June, the two players were fielded in a match each as CK Akonnor’s side took on Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in international friendly fixtures.

The Black Stars are billed to convene again in September for 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.