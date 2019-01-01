Ghana's Sherifatu Sumaila scores first goal of the season as Mallbacken defeat Kvarnsvedens

The 22-year-old Ghanaian was on target as Filip Rinstad's ladies gained their first home win of the season

Sherifatu Sumaila scored her first Swedish Elitettan goal of the season in Mallbacken' 3-0 win over Kvarnsvedens on Thursday.

The Ghanaian international was making her fifth appearance for Mallbacken since joining from top-flight outfit Djurgarden this season.

Sussanne Skalberg fired the hosts, who were smarting from a 2-1 defeat at Asarum, into the lead 19 minutes into the encounter last Sunday.

In the second half, the Ghanaian doubled the lead for Filip Rinstad's side on the hour mark before Emma Sahlstrom scored six minutes from full-time to seal the victory.

Sumaila, who made her fourth start of the season, played for the duration of the match for Mallbacken.

On the other hand, 's Sarah Michael and Temwa Chawinga were in action for the whole game but could not help Kvarnsvedens avoid defeat.

The win moves to Mallbacken ninth on the log with 11 points while Kvarnsvedens are 10th with 10 points after 10 games.

Sumaila's side will be guests to Kalmar on Sunday, while Chawinga's team will visit Borgeby on the same day.