Ghana's Atsu: Newcastle won't roll over for Liverpool

The 27-year-old looks ahead to the penultimate league matchday at St. James' Park

attacker Christian Atsu says The Magpies are focused on giving Premier League title contenders a good battle for three points in their clash on Saturday.

With just two more rounds of matches to end the season, the trophy chase could go down to the wire as only one point separates second-placed Liverpool and leaders on the table.

An away defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park and a win for The Citizens at home to on Monday will end all hope for The Reds.

“Well if Liverpool think we are just going to roll over for them to ride on, then they are not ready to win the league," Atsu told Mirror Sport.

"We might be safe [from relegation] but we want to finish the season on a high.

"And if anybody knows how the manager works, we will prepare for this game like we have prepared for all games this season - with the sole purpose of winning it.

"We are in a good moment and we want to see it out very well.”

With first-choice left winger Miguel Almiron out for the rest of the season, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is expected to hand Atsu a second consecutive start since February, having made the line-up in last week's 1-1 draw with and Hove Albion.

The Ghanaian has made 26 league outings involving 13 starts for The Magpies so far.

He is expected to play a crucial role for at next month's in where the Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

