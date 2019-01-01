Ghana’s Asmoah Gyan ends goal drought with pair of goals in Kayserispor win

The Black Stars skipper found the back of the net for the first since December to help the Anatolian Star end their four-match winless streak

Asamoah Gyan has ended his eight-game goal drought with a pair of goals in Kayserispor’s 2-1 win over Kasimpasa.

Sunday’s double came as a relief for Gyan, who last scored a league goal on December 16, 2018 against Akhisarspor.

The 33-year-old came off the bench in the 55th minute to make an impact for the hosts, who were trailing at Kadir Has Sehir Stadium.

The international cancelled out the opener from ’s Syam Ben Youssef in the 74th minute to draw the teams level.

Five minutes later, his compatriot Bernard Mensah set up him up for his second of the day, which turned out to be the match-winning effort.

The ex-Sunderland and forward has now scored three goals in 12 league appearances this term.

The triumph moved Kayserispor to 11th in the Turkish Super Lig table with 40 points from 32 games. They visit bottom-placed Akhisarspor for their next league game on May 19.

Gyan who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals after 106 international outings, will hope to maintain the goal-scoring form when Kwesi Appiah's men begin their 2019 campaign in .

The Black Stars are up against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.