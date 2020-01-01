Covid-19: Ghana women's U17 coach Nuhu provides update for Nigeria showdown

The Black Maidens boss sheds light on developments following the recent positive cases of Covid-19

U17 women's coach Baba Nuhu believes the team's health and safety are under control despite their coronavirus challenges upon the camp's resumption for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers.

On special permission of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, the Black Maidens regrouped for camp last week despite a standing ban on all contact sports, including football, ahead of games against archrivals .

The U17 side, jointly in camp with the U20 women's team, was hit by a setback as a total of seven players were confirmed positive for Covid-19 when the two outfits underwent testing as part of safety protocols for camp resumption.

The seven players, shared across both teams, are currently in isolation.

"The training has been good so far and you know under this [coronavirus case] situation, we have to revise our training schedule," Baba said, as reported by the Ghana Football Association's official website.

"We know we have to observe all the protocols which we have not forgotten, so what we are doing now is more of individual work, trying to see how we can work individually, not as one person.

"We will still be in groups but more of individual work, so to be able to observe all the protocols. The players have been wearing the nose masks but once we come to training, it is taken off and after training, they put it on again, even at dining.

"We are fully aware of whatever that is happening and we are very careful. I am sure in the coming weeks; everything will be normal, then, we can revise our training accordingly."

A total of 30 U17 players were called up for the camping exercise.

Seeking a seventh straight appearance at the World Cup, Ghana will welcome Nigeria to Cape Coast for October's first leg.

The aggregate winners after November's second fixture in Nigeria will secure a ticket for 2021. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed to February-March due to the coronavirus disruptions.

On Ghana’s last appearance at the tournament, the Black Maidens reached the quarter-final of the 2018 gathering in .