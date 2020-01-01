Ghana women's U17 camp failure ahead of Nigeria showdown explained

The Black Princesses coach sheds light on plans to regroup for training later this month

U17 women's coach Yusif Basigi has explained reasons for the the team's inability to commence camp as originally scheduled.

After receiving special clearance from the national government to regroup amid a ban on all contact sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Princesses were unable to kick off preparations for an upcoming 2021 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup showdown with arch-rivals on August 1 as planned.

The U17 women's side joined the U20 women's team and the U17 male team to receive special dispensation to regroup ahead of various national assignments.

“We have not been able to go to start camping yet due to the safety measure being put in place by the Ghana Football Association as instructed by the government," Basigi told Happy FM.

“I cannot tell when we will be given the go-ahead to be at camp but I am hopeful by the close of this week, something positive will come up. The players are all going to be tested before we begin preparations.

“For now, we have asked all the players to train on their own even before we resume camping."

Ghana's U17 women's clash with Nigeria is scheduled for October/November.

"Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their Fifa and Caf-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September," Akufo-Addo said in an address to the nation in June.

"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, Caf and Fifa against Covid-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice."

The first leg of the World Cup qualifier takes place in Ghana in October while the return fixture is set for Nigeria in November.

The matches were originally scheduled to take place in May but the coronavirus situation forced their postponement.

The Black Princesses are hoping to continue with their fine record as the only African nation to have secured qualification for all editions of the U17 Women's World Cup since its inception.