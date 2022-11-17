Ghana vs Switzerland Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Black Stars are aiming at using the match to prepare for the World Cup that starts in Qatar on Sunday.

Ghana are set to play Switzerland in a World Cup preparation match on Thursday afternoon at Sheikh Zayed Sports City.

Both teams have made it to the 2022 World Cup and will be using the match to gauge their players and try on tactics.

After losing their last friendly match 3-0 before registering a narrow 1-0 win over minnows Nicaragua, the Black Stars will be aiming at getting a favourable outcome to boost their confidence ahead of the prestigious global tournament.

Game Ghana vs Switzerland Date Thursday, November 17, 2022 Time 12:00 SA Time - (10:00 GMT)

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel

Squads & Team News

Ghana are missing their first-choice keeper Jojo Wollacott and second-choice Richard Ofori owing to injuries.

The Black Stars opted to exclude the likes of Joseph Paintsil, Jeffrey Schlupp and Felix Afena-Gyan from their 26-man squad for the World Cup.

It is seemingly an inexperienced squad since only five players have managed over 20 caps for the national team owing to the poor outing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will rely on captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan to provide much-needed guidance on the pitch.

Inaki Williams will also be aiming at impressing after switching his allegiance from Spain.

Switzerland come into the match as favourites considering the fact that many of their players have been together since 2014.

Haris Severovic, Granit Xhaka, and Ricardo Rodriguez are preparing to play their fifth major tournament while Xherdan Shaqiri will be playing his sixth.

The Swiss will miss the services of the injured Yvon Mvogo who had an excellent start at Ligue 1 with Lorient while Kevin Mbabu was overlooked owing to lack of game time at Fulham.

Match Preview

Ghana come into the match under pressure to perform after a poor outing at Afcon where they crashed out in the group stage with just a point.

Since then, they have engaged in several friendly matches after getting the better of Nigeria in the final hurdle to Qatar.

The game against Switzerland will give Addo the chance to make the final decision on his first choice keeper from Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St Gallen, Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim, and Manaf Nurudeen of Kas Eupen.

Ghana have come up against Switzerland three times, winning once and losing twice.

Just like the Black Stars, Switzerland will use the friendly to prepare for the World Cup. They are pooled in Group G alongside Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia.

The Swiss are high in confidence after wins in the Uefa Nations League against Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic.