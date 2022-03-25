Ghana vs Nigeria BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Both teams are desperate to make it to Qatar after struggling to make a major impact in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon earlier this year.

While the Black Stars exited the competition in the group stage, the Super Eagles went a stage further but lost in the quarter-finals.

Ghana vs Nigeria Latest Odds

The Black Stars have won three of the last five matches, excluding Chan, their rivals winning once, and the remaining game ending in a draw. BetKing have tipped Friday hosts to win the game at (2.85).

The Super Eagles have struggled to beat Ghana and despite their recent form, their chances of winning are backed at (3.15).

A draw has been priced at (2.85).

Ghana vs Nigeria Team News

The hosts will miss their captain Andre Ayew who is suspended, while it is not clear whether Jordan Ayew, who returned a positive Covid-19 test, will be involved.

Reading defender Andy Yiadom and Bochum forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei are also in Otto Addo's squad alongside Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan.

Nigeria will miss the services of the injured Wilfred Ndidi and the sick Maduka Okoye. Innocent Bonke was called to replace the former. Another high profile player missing is Everton's Alex Iwobi owing to an injury.

Ademola Lookman will also be expected to make his debut for Super Eagles after opting to represent Nigeria at senior level.

Ghana vs Nigeria Match Preview

The Black Stars have defeated the Super Eagles 25 times in the 56 meetings while their rivals have claimed wins on 12 occasions. 19 games have ended in draws.

Nigeria's last win over Ghana came in 2006 during the Africa Cup of Nations - since then, the best they have done is a goalless draw in the four recent meetings.

Ghana vs Nigeria Tips and Predictions

In the recent five meetings, Ghana have managed to score seven goals and conceded just three times.

Three out of the aforementioned matches have ended with one or no goal, with only two witnessing three goals or over. However, with wealth in the attacking department, we might see more than three goals scored.

Pundits can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (3.00) with BetKing.

