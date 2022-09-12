'Ghana should get Nico Williams before World Cup' - Fans after winger opens Athletic Bilbao account

The 22-year-old was on target as Los Leones roared to a comfortable La Liga victory at Estadio Martinez Valero

Ghanaian supporters have called on their football authorities to move with speed and convince Nico Williams to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The 20-year-old winger came into the limelight after he scored his first La Liga goal for Athletic Bilbao in a 4-1 victory over Elche at Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday.

Williams found the back of the net for the third goal after Nicolas Fernandez Mercau’s own goal and Oihan Sancet’s penalty had put them 2-0 up before Alex Berenguer sealed the emphatic victory.

Williams, who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, has already represented the European country at youth level but recently the Ghana FA managed to convince six players among them Williams' brother Inaki Williams, who also turns out for Bilbao, to feature for the Black Stars.

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, and Stephan Ambrosius who features for 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher SC on loan from Hamburger SV, have already earned their first calls by coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Brazil and Nicaragua during the Fifa international break later this month.

Ghana fans have flocked social media to urge the association to go for Nico's services before he could make his senior debut for Spain while others cannot wait to see him represent the West African nation at the competition in the Gulf nation.

"I hope the Ghana Football Association hasn’t forgotten about Nico Williams," Owuraku Ampofo opened the discussion on Facebook while Obed Eugene Anim wrote: "That guy has been really electric since busting into the Bilbao team. We obviously need him."

Zakaria Ayie explained: "I was even surprised Nico was not called. I am a Spanish La Liga fan and I have watched the guy closely for two seasons now. I actually think he is even better than his senior brother when it comes to aggressiveness."

Ayie added: "He is always a problem for defenders. He is far better than Abdul Issahaku for now at the right wing. Ghana needs him to cause penalties and break the spirit of defenders. He is speed and agility itself."

"They should get him before the World Cup," quipped Kin Legends, Baladzii Chris opined: "That guy is a beast... GFA should be very fast about him," while Kobby Yung was categorical: "Those saying just because of today’s game, do you watch La Liga? The guy is a great talent and we need him."

Meanwhile, another group of fans are not ready to see Nico don the Black Stars jersey in the near future.

"We have soo many wingers do we really need him at the moment?," Edem King posed a question while Bernard Rock Sn wrote: "All this opportunist players who see Ghana as a second choice because they could not make for Spain."

Jamie Efosa Barclays is also against Nico playing for Ghana: "If he was good he would have been playing for the Spanish national team or least get a call-up...," he said adding: "That why I respect players like Didier Drogba, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

"They did not play for African teams just because they want to make the World Cup or could not get a call up in Europe, but because they have a passion for their nations."

Ghana have been pooled in Group H of the tournament in Qatar alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. They will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.

The Black Stars will face South Korea on November 28 at Education City Stadium and wind up their group fixtures against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.