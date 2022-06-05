Ghana send Ofori back to Orlando Pirates after aggravating injury

The Black Stars goalkeeper is battling fitness issues again and will spend the off-season trying to be back on his feet

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been released from the Ghana camp to travel to South Africa due to injury.

The 28-year-old gloveman aggravated his problematic hamstring which had earlier on kept him out for nearly a year.

That saw him regaining his fitness in March 2022 as he started his season late and he is now out on the sidelines again and will miss Ghana’s trip to Japan for the four-nation Kirin Cup.

“Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Ibrahim Danlad has been called up to replace Richard Ofori for the Kiri Cup in Japan,” the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.

“Richard Ofori reported for camp in Accra on Thursday but checks revealed after training that he had aggravated a hamstring injury and could not travel with the team hence the decision to draft in Ibrahim Danlad for the trip to Japan.

“Richard Ofori’s club Orlando Pirates have been duly informed of the unfortunate setback as he is due back in South Africa for recuperation.

“The medical team of the Black Stars would carry out further investigations [MRI scans] in Accra to confirm the extent of the injury before he departs for Johannesburg.”

Ofori will be hoping to use the off-season break to fully recover in time for next season where Pirates’ focus would be on domestic competitions after failing to qualify for the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

Having arrived in Accra on Thursday, Ofori was not part of the Black Stars team that beat Madagascar 3-0 on Tuesday in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group E opener.

He will not be part of their second match against the Central African Republic on Sunday.

After that, the Black Stars will start their 2022 Fifa World Cup preparations by taking part in the Kirin Cup from June 10 to 14.

In Japan, they will come up against Chile, Tunisia and the hosts.