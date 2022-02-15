Former Ghana star Quaye highlights Muntari’s importance for Premier League

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye believes Sulley Muntari’s return to the Ghana Premier League will help attract more big names to come back to the domestic championship.



Having left local side Liberty Professionals for Udinese in 2001, the Uefa Champions League winner recently made his way back to local football, joining reigning league champions Hearts of Oak.



He made his debut for the Phobians as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Great Olympics, before going on to make the first XI in Sunday’s 0-0 stalemate away at Real Tamale United.



“Sulley's return to the Ghana Premier League excites me because it will draw more supporters to the stadium. I watched him play last Sunday and I realised he still has more to offer,” Quaye, a teammate of Muntari at the 2006 World Cup, told Bryt FM.



“I will entreat the media to hype such players rather than raining insults. Sulley cannot play like his heydays, but at least we should be proud of him. There are a lot of players who want to return to the league but they are reluctant to come because of insults from the media and supporters.



“The inclusion of experienced players in the league makes it more attractive, in 2014, me, Godwin Attram and Richard Kingsgon played for Olympics, and it yielded results, supporters were coming to the stadium in their numbers.



“I’m praying other players who feel they can still play and emulate Muntari return home.”



Muntari follows in the footsteps of legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, who made a return to the GPL after many years abroad to join Legon Cities last season.



Aside from Gyan, Quaye, Richard Kingson, and Godwin Attram, the likes of Laryea Kingston and Nii Lamptey all returned home to feature in the domestic league before hanging up their boots.



Speaking to Hearts’ official website after his signing, Muntari revealed: “My son really pushed me to play [in the GPL] because he said he wants to see me play again.



“What made it easy too was the fact that any time I visited Ghana I always trained with the team, and I felt at home already, so choosing Hearts was very easy.”



Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan and English outfits Sunderland and Portsmouth are among some of the 37-year-old’s former clubs.