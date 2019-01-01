Ghana must 'die' on the pitch against Bafana Bafana - Andre Ayew

Bafana Bafana and the Black Stars clash in the headline fixture of Group C in the Afcon qualifiers

captain Andre Ayew has rallied his troops, saying they “have to die” when they clash with in a 2021 (Afcon) Group C qualifier in the Cape Coast on Thursday.

It will be the second encounter this year between the two sides who also faced off in a 0-0 friendly match in June in Dubai.

Now with an Afcon berth at stake, we have a competitive match between both former African champions.

Ghana skipper and forward Ayew understands the magnitude of this fixture and has called upon his teammates to give their all.

“South Africa‚ we have met them a lot of times. Right now every team has its qualities so we have to block their qualities and use ours because at the end of the day we have great players‚” Ayew was quoted as saying by Times Live.

“We have players who have confidence. We have players who want to prove a point and we have people who just want to die for the nation. We have to realise that we are playing for millions of people.

"Football is a game of a win‚ draw or a loss‚ but we have to give everything. We have to die. We have to run. We have to play and make sure that at the end of the day we can go home and look at ourselves and say we gave everything we had for the nation.

“It is not going to be easy. I can tell you that this qualification is going to be very difficult‚ but we will go through.”

Sudan and Sao Tome e Principe complete Group C from which Ghana and South Africa are seeking Afcon qualification.