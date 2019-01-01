Ghana midfielder Abambila opens Elitettan goal account for Assi

The Ghanaian helped Kenneth Paajarvi's ladies to earn a point at Moron with her maiden goal for the club

Ernestina Abambila scored her first Swedish Elitettan goal in Assi's 1-1 draw with Moron at Skogsvallen IP on Friday.

Kenneth Paajarvi's ladies returned from a month-long break with Wednesday's 1-0 over NIK in the Norrbotten Cup, and they aimed to maintain their league form in Skelleftea.

The visitors started their bid for the three points brightly as the international broke the deadlock 18 minutes into the match.

However, Carly Wickenheiser struck seven minutes after the restart for the hosts to ensure a shared of the spoils.

Also in action was midfielder Christy Ucheib, who played the last 25 minutes of the game for Paajarvi's side after she replaced Fanni Pietikainen.

Friday's draw puts Assi in the sixth position with 24 points from 15 games and they will visit third-placed Hammarby on August 11.