Ghana legend Gyan: I have the IQ to be a very good coach

The 34-year old forward eyes going into management once his playing time is up

superstar Asamoah Gyan has made his intentions known of going into coaching after his career as a player is over.

The 34-year old is Ghana's leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 caps since 2003.

He has featured for 10 clubs so far in his career, his last being with in the .

More teams

"Honestly I will try and get a license in coaching because I have the IQ in coaching. I know how to coach,” Gyan told TV3 Sports.

“For me, I can be a very good coach but I need to go through the processes."

Gyan has cited Cosmin Olariou and current boss Zlatko Dalic - both coaches during his time at Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, as his influences.

He won four titles with the Abu Dhabi-based club under their watch.

“Honestly I really like Cosmin Olariou, the coach who coached me at Al Ain. He is a Romanian, he’s not well known in Europe,” Gyan continued.

Article continues below

“And then I learnt a lot from Zlatko [Dalic] the one who took Croatia to the final [at the World Cup 2018]. He was my coach in Al-Ain."

Gyan is presently without a club after he was released from his contract with NorthEast United. He suffered an injury that would keep him out for the rest of the ISL season and was replaced by Andy Keogh as the marquee signing.

He scored four goals in eight appearances for the Guwahati outfit.