Getafe vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Spanish clash with plenty at stake takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Getafe welcome Real Sociedad to face them at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The visitors are arriving fresh on the back of a morale-boosting European win, and are keen to press on with domestic success.

They may find rich purchase against a host who has mustered just one point from a possible dozen to date, and look at serious risk of being nailed on for the drop to the second tier.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad date & kick-off time

Game: Getafe vs Real Sociedad Date: September 11, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Getafe vs Real Sociedad on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes .

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sports18.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 N/A India Sports18 Voot Select

Getafe squad & team news

A dire start to the new campaign has got Getafe looking down rather than up - and unless they can spring a shock here, they will remain rooted towards the foot of the table after this weekend.

Suspension for Mauro Arambarri will keep him out of the equation, while Luis Milla and Omar Alderete are sidelined thanks to injury problems.

Position Players Goalkeepers Casilla, Soria, Conde Defenders Djené, Angileri, Álvarez, Duarte, Amavi, Alderete, Iglesias, Suárez, Mitrović Midfielders Milla, Seoane, Portu, Aleñá, Algobia, Arambarri, Maksimović Forwards Mata, Ünal, Latasa, Munir, Mayoral

Real Sociedad squad and team news

Having ground out a 1-0 Europa League win against Manchester United in strange circumstances on Thursday, Real Sociedad are turning their attention back to domestic matters this weekend.

Alexander Sorloth is expected to make way for Umar Sadiq, while Robin Le Normand could well still be sidelined.