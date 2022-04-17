‘Get Arteta out first, then we celebrate’ – Arsenal fans not having a happy Easter

Many Arsenal fans were too upset to celebrate with the Easter message posted on the club's official social media pages after the team suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

The Gunners registered their third straight defeat in the top-flight after Jan Bednarek struck home in the 44th minute at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The defeat saw Arsenal drop to the sixth position on the 20-team table with 54 points from 31 matches.

While the defeat left many Arsenal fans hurting, what triggered them is the decision by the club to wish them a happy Easter after the outcome of the game.

The club posted a message on their social media pages which stated: “Happy Easter to everyone celebrating, from all of us at Arsenal,“ while in another video on their Twitter handle, they posted a video message from winger Bukayo Saka, also wishing the fans happy holidays.

However, the fans have used the two messages to hit back at the club and called for the immediate sacking of manager Mikel Arteta before they can accept the wishes.

Below is how the fans responded to the two messages on Twitter and Facebook.

Meanwhile on Facebook, Mark Curly Sharman wondered where the club had got the nerve to wish the fans a happy Easter by stating: “Don’t know how you have the nerve to wish us Happy Easter.

“If we had won the last three games instead of losing we would be sitting in third right now, then it would be Happy Easter. Sorry but Arsenal are now a second-rate team.”

Magnus Chan opined: “After losing three consecutive Premier League games to teams with a lower strength than you, the advantage of competing for the fourth place in the Premier League has turned into a disadvantage. Why should you be happy and celebrate?”

Caren John also gave her reason as to why she was not in the mood to celebrate: “This would sound better if you had given us the three points yesterday [Saturday]. “Anyway, Happy Easter. Jesus' death and resurrection has nothing to do with this.”

Another fan Charlie Eric Lewis Leigh described Arsenal’s recent run of results in the league as a “big joke” and wondered what was happy about watching the side: “Please tell me what is happy about watching the side, who the fans put so much of their trust and hopes in, losing matches one after the other, at the most critical time of the season.

“Who will give them any hope against Chelsea, who beat the side, we lost against 6-0?”

Seun Olufemi maintained fans can only celebrate after Arteta is shown the exit door: “You can't wish us a happy celebration when you kept giving us heartaches. We will celebrate when you let go of this inexperienced manager.”

“Which happy are you talking about?” questioned Robby Monty Ongesa. “We are feeling every bit of this Easter. From the bitter betrayal of you telling us to trust the process then slap us back with three hard defeats and expect we heal the crucification in a flash.”

Ama-Nam Ekuk'Inam challenged the team to win matches insisting there was nothing happy about Easter: “There's nothing to be happy about. Go and win matches, that’s the happiness we desire.”

Meanwhile, other fans have put a brave face despite the defeat: “Happy Easter to Arsenal,” Timothy Ozil Nsheka responded to the message. “We win together, lose together and draw together we are Arsenal.”

