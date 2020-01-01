Gerrard’s Rangers match 114-year-old Scottish record with latest clean sheet

The Ibrox outfit secured another shut out in their latest outing, as they overcome Hamilton, and now have six in a row at the start of 2020-21

have matched a record that has stood for 114 years and made SPL history by securing a sixth successive clean sheet in the Scottish top flight.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been in impressive form at the start of their 2020-21 campaign.

The Old Firm giants are determined to prevent arch-rivals from claiming a 10th successive crown.

More teams

The best possible start has been made to that quest, with the Gers collecting 16 points from their opening six games.

Rangers have found the target on 11 occasions through that run and are yet to concede

, , , , and have all tried and failed to breach the Gers’ back line.

The Accies are the latest side to come unstuck against Gerrard’s side, with the Glasgow giants claiming a 2-0 win on Saturday which has them three points clear at the top of the table.

Rangers made history in the process of securing that success.

They have become the first side since the rebranding of the SPL in 1998 to open a season with clean sheets in six consecutive outings.

You have to turn the clock back to 1906 to find the last Scottish side to have achieved that feat.

Celtic did so early in the 20th century, as they keep , Kilmarnock, Morton, Hearts, Third Lanark and Airdrie at bay.

Wille Maley was Hoops boss at that time, with Gerrard now able to boast a similar defensive record.

He had goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin to thank for keeping the Gers blemish-free against Hamilton, with the 32-year-old custodian making one stunning save in the second period of that fixture.

Article continues below

The Ibrox outfit will not be action again until facing United on September 12, with an early international break being taken in during the 2020-21 campaign.

Gerrard will be looking for a notable run to continue in that outing, allowing the Gers to build on their ever-growing confidence.

Back in 1906, Celtic were able to take their impressive haul of shut-outs to eight before finally allowing an opponent through, with Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park also failing to find the target against them in the Glasgow Cup.