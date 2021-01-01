Gerrard compared me to him – Zungu talks up Liverpool legend at Rangers

The South Africa star is relishing the opportunity he's having to learn under his childhood idol at Ibrox Stadium

midfielder Bongani Zungu is enjoying his time under Steven Gerrard whom he described as ‘very demanding’ and an ‘extremely professional’ manager.

Zungu linked up with the former captain in Glasgow after completing a season-long loan from French club on the transfer deadline day in October.

The 28-year-old has been a playing a part in the Gers' 22-game unbeaten streak in the Premiership, and he has disclosed how Gerrard’s personality is influencing the team's performances.

"We call him the gaffer. He's very demanding," Zungu was quoted as saying by Daily Record. "I followed him as a youngster and when I signed he said he saw something in me that was like him. That was very humbling.

"He's a very demanding coach who takes every game seriously and pays a lot of attention to detail. He likes players who are humble - you need to be a gentleman.

"Off the pitch, we must mind what we say to the media, mind what we post, he's very strict and knows everything.

"I've been there a few months now and I've learned so much from him. As a midfielder, we do have one-on-one discussions and I ask him about movement.

"There are coaches that when they enter the dressing room, you feel their presence and that's him.

"He's a very good person and extremely professional so I am very happy to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Rangers have suffered just a defeat in all competitions this season (vs. St. Mirren in a League Cup match), however, they hold a 19-point gap above second-placed in the Scottish top-flight.

Zungu credited Gerrard for the Gers’ remarkable run this season as they look to end their 10-year wait for the Premiership crown.

The Bafana Bafana star continued; "He believes in high standards and we all listen to him and take instructions. I think the fact that he is Steven Gerrard and one of the greatest midfielders in the world during his career helps. Everyone listens to him.

"Our record is down to him. It goes back to him and his high standards. This is how he coaches. You can tell this guy has been successful.

"Things like nutrition, he's very strict about it. He's just very professional."

Although he is yet to start a Premiership match, Zungu is in line to make his ninth league appearance for Rangers when they travel to on Sunday.