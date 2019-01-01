Gernot Rohr to invite Nigeria U20 stars for Super Eagles clash versus Seychelles

The Flying Eagles have received a major boost as stand out performers in Niger Republic will get an invite to the senior national team

Nigeria national team coach, Gernot Rohr has vowed to invite a player or two Flying Eagles player to the Super Eagles ahead of their dead-rubber Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash with Seychelles.

The German tactician made this known when he visited the Flying Eagles team who are currently preparing for the 2019 U20 African Cup of Nations billed for Niger Republic.

Paul Aigbogun’s boys would be hoping to pick one of Africa’s ticket to the World Cup billed for Poland, but they must subdue hosts Niger Republic, Burundi and South Africa.

And Rohr has challenged the players to give their very best at the biennial youth championship, insisting he would be at the competition to pick the best Nigerian player in the senior squad.

“I watched the team’s training session and I see they are good,” Rohr told NFF website.

“They are ambitious and I will be in Niger Republic to see some of the matches.

“I have decided to pick one or two of them, the best ones, to give them a chance when we regroup for the matches against Seychelles and Egypt in March.”