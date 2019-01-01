Nigeria coach Rohr satisfied with Ukraine draw

The three-time African champions were held to a stalemate by Andriy Shevchenko’s men in in Dnipro

coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his players in their 2-2 draw with in Tuesday’s international friendly.

Goals from Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen propelled the Super Eagles to a 2-0 first-half lead before Andriy Shevchenko’s men clawed their way back into the game through efforts from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk.

The 60-year-old German tactician is pleased his side - ranked 33rd on Fifa rankings - avoided defeat against the 25th-ranked team.

"It was a good match. Both teams played quality football. We dominated the first half, but Ukraine played at home, so the result is natural,” Rohr said, per FFU

“After the break, the opponent did much better. Would I like to win Ukraine's national team in an official tournament? No.

“This team is ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings, leading the way in its Euro-2020 qualifying group and is likely to reach the finals of the continent.”