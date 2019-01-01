Gbonyin LG and FC Phoenix Queens are champions of JKF Youth Cup

After weeks of thrilling football action, the U15 football competition has produced winners in the boys and girls category

Gbonyin LG and FC Phoenix Queens are champions of the John Kayode Fayemi Youth Cup.

The maiden edition of the U15 competition organised to help build a genuine football culture came to a close at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.

Goals from Aminat Folorunsho and Salimat Razak helped Phoenix Queens defeat Fatoba Queens to emerge as champions of the girls’ category.

In the boys category, Gbonyin LG – inspired by goals from Ezekiel Francis and Damilola Adeyeye brushed aside Ado LG in a thrilling title decider that drew the crème de la crème of Ekiti state.

Gbonyin LG U-15 team emerged the Champions of the Maiden Edition of the JKF U-15 Youth Cup, triumphed over Ado LG 3-0, while in the Female category FC Phoenix queens emerged champions after beating Fatoba Queens 2-0 in at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti. #JKFYOUTHCUP19 pic.twitter.com/gSbn1S0gup — Ekiti State Football Association (@EkitiFootball) December 27, 2019

In a chat with Goal after the competition, Ekiti State Football FA boss, Bayo Olanlege revealed his happiness with the competition and promised an even better second edition.

“I am a happy man because we have been able to organise a befitting grassroots competition against all odds,” Olanlege told Goal.

“Like I always said, this competition is a deliberate attempt to show that football is a very serious business and that great footballing talents abound in Ekiti state.

“Having ensured a hitch-free maiden edition, we won’t celebrate yet, we will go back to our drawing board to map out plans for a bigger second edition.

Article continues below

“And the bigger plan is that someday, products of this championship will not only play for the Nigeria national teams, they will also go out to do exploits for the likes of , and .”



Salem City’s won the fair play diadem in the female category and also produced the tournament’s topscorer, Ayodele Toyin, while FC Phoenix’s Agana Faith and Aminat Folorunsho were named best goalkeeper and MVP respectively.

For the boys, Gbonyin’s Damilola Adeyeye picked the Golden Boot after netting five goals, while Dotun Aladejana picked up the best player’s prize with Efon LG settling for the fair play shield.