Gbenga Ogunbote wants to approach Oriental Derby like any other game

The one-time People’s Elephant coach says that he hopes to leave the Enyimba International Stadium with his head held high

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogubote is set to face his former club Enyimba for the third time since leaving the Aba-based side.

Ahead of the much-anticipated derby clash, Ogubote admitted that this particular tie holds fond memories for him due largely to the passion at both clubs.

“What we have in mind is to come back home with a positive result. All we ask is a level playing field,” Ogunbote said in an interview with his club’s official website.

“Aside from the fact that I have handled in the past, I wish to see Sunday's game as any other we have played so far in the league.

“We have gone past the loss in Port-Harcourt and it is behind us now. We are focused on this encounter and our target is getting a good result in this third fixture I am having against my former employers.”

Both Enyimba and are seven-time league champions and they will be keen to build on their success with another league title this season.

Going into Sunday’s Oriental Derby, Rangers have suffered back-to-back defeats against Bendel Insurance and while Enyimba are on a 10-match unbeaten run which they are keen to extend.