Gbenga Ogunbote wants Enugu Rangers to show Bantu respect

The Flying Antelopes gaffer has cautioned his players against getting complacent ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup duel with Bantu FC

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has warned his players that they must treat their Caf Confederation Cup playoff round opponents, Bantu FC of Lesotho with respect ahead of the fixtures billed for next month.

Bantu dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup from the elite Caf Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the first round of the lucrative club competition and they have been offered a lifeline to remain on the continent via the second-tier club competition with a two-legged playoff against the Flying Antelopes.

Having beaten Township Rollers of Botswana who were sensational in the 2018 Caf Champions League and even made it to the group stage against all odds in the preliminary round before losing to AS Vita who also played in the final of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup, Ogunbote noted that the side won’t be a stroll in the park and that they must prepare very well against them.

“It is no doubt a tough draw but we are going to do our best to ensure that we are through to the group stage,” Ogunbote told Goal.

Article continues below

“We have done so much and at this stage, we can’t chicken out. We are aware that we are going to be playing away first and we do not have any problems with that. We started our campaign in the competition at home and we made it this far. We going to work harder and have a positive mindset so that our home game will be a formality or an opportunity to conclude the assignment before our fans after a good first leg in Lesotho.

“Bantu FC are also a good side if we look at their antecedents in the competition. They have always been actively playing on the continent almost every year and they have the experience. We will be more serious and work harder when we face them first in Lesotho.

“They might not be a high scoring side but they are the sides that utilize opportunities they create. They have scored in every game they have played from the preliminary round (against Township Rollers of Botswana) to the first round (against AS Vita Club of DR Congo) in the Caf Champions League because they dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup. For the fact that we are playing against a team that is dropping from the Caf Champions League we must respect them.”