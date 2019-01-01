Gbenga Ogunbote wants Enugu Rangers players to redouble efforts

The Flying Antelopes gaffer has charged his players to do more to achieve more productive results with other teams desperate to beat them

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has tasked his players to redouble their efforts in all the games they play knowing that they are the team to beat on the continent and in the domestic campaign.

The Flying Antelopes remain unbeaten in the Caf Confederation Cup after eight games while they have only lost just once in the Professional Football League after four games.

The reigning Federation Cup champions barely managed to beat Wikki Tourists 2-1 in a league fixture on Wednesday with Michael Uchebo and Godwin Aguda scoring for the Enugu side.

Ogunbote while commending his boys for a brave fight ahead of their clash with Etoile du Sahel told them to continue to play to their optimum because other teams are jealous of their achievement and will not mind going extra length in order to beat them.

“It was a hard-earned victory and of course, you should expect it because, this time, every team wants to beat ,” Ogunbote told the media.

“Rangers are the team to beat now in the league. We have to buckle up and re-double our efforts in every match we play. We should not forget that our coming game on the continent contributed in no small measure to the outcome of the game as most of my players were conscious of not taking a knock from this match which came aplenty from our opponents but was ignored by the arbiter on the pitch.”

Rangers are sixth in the league table with nine points from four games and they have a game in the Caf Confederation Cup against Etoile du Sahel on Sunday in Tunis