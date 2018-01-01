Gbenga Ogunbote: Enugu Rangers still have plenty work to do

The Flying Antelopes gaffer is refusing to be complacent despite his team’s impressive stats in the Caf Confederation Cup campaign this term

Enugu Rangers may be unbeaten in the Caf Confederation Cup but head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote is not getting carried away with an important return leg tie against USM Bel Abbes at home on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes have proceeded on two away trips in Africa’s second-rated club competition to Ethiopia and Algeria respectively without suffering a loss with the latest being the morale-boosting goalless draw pulled against USMBA last weekend to put them in the pole position to qualify for the playoff round.

Despite the seeming advantage ahead of the second leg billed for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Ogunbote has tasked his wards to concentrate on the challenge at hand and not get complacent knowing that the Algerians would be visiting Enugu with all the strength they can muster aware that they have got a chance as well.

He warned his players that their first leg hard work will amount to nothing if they are unable to kill off the resistance of the Algerians with as many goals as possible and thus qualify for the penultimate round before the group stage.

“We must be careful with the way we approached this game because we have not qualified yet,” Ogunbote told Goal.

“It was important that we avoided a defeat in Algeria because they are also a good side and were just not lucky to convert some of the chances that came their way. We should not be seen jubilating over the game in Algiers when we have another tough duel against the same team this weekend. We must fight very hard to qualify because USM will fancy their chances too.

“We have a great chance to advance but we can’t be complacent because the Algerian team will be coming with the determination to do the same as well. We must remain very disciplined and strive to get some few goals too to calm down our nerves.”