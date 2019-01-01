Gbenga Ogunbote cannot explain Enugu Rangers' implosion at Rivers United

The Flying Antelopes gaffer is hoping the club will maintain their lead at the top of their NPFL group

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote says he has no excuse to give for their dramatic failing at the hands of Rivers United on Thursday in a Professional Football League tie played at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The Flying Antelopes started the game impressively and could have scored in the opening 15 minutes before they allowed their hosts to assert themselves and beat them 3-0.

“We had a bad day and sometimes, you cannot explain (things like this),” Ogunbote told the media.

“We had a couple of chances (through which) we could have taken the lead, but it did not happen. The result of the game could have changed had my players converted the chances they created in the early part of the game and later on also. It was a poor performance and it is difficult to defend this.”

Ogunbote hopes that they will bounce back in their next league game against on Sunday.

“We have not had the best of results in our last two games but there is still reason for us to be grateful because we are still on top of our group,” he continued.

“We shall overcome our present travails. We are going to Aba with the determination to correct what could be responsible for our recent slips. We know it is another Oriental derby and it is always exciting to watch. We shall go straight to Aba on Friday and continue our preparation for the weekend game.”

will strive to stop Enyimba from inflicting a third straight loss on them which could see their six-point lead at the top cut to three points by the People’s Elephant, Enyimba.