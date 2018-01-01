Gattuso not concerned by Milan sack speculation

Reports have claimed the Italian could be dismissed by the San Siro club, but he is unconcerned amid a troubling run.

Gennaro Gattuso is not focusing on talk he could imminently be sacked by AC Milan as they prepare to face SPAL this weekend.

Gattuso's side welcome Gli Spallini to San Siro amid reports he may be relieved of his duties should they fail to obtain a positive result.

Milan are sixth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Lazio as they bid to make a return to the Champions League, but are winless in their last five matches and have failed to score a goal in their previous four league games.

Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Frosinone meant Gattuso has overseen Milan's longest spell without a league goal since 1984, December 2 being the last time they found the net in Serie A.

"There's a lot of disappointment, we've fixed the defence but now we can't score," Gattuso told a pre-match media conference.

"The biggest frustration with Frosinone is how we approached the game, we need to be aware that we had a disastrous December.

1984 - AC Milan have played 4 Serie A games in a row without scoring for the first time since December 1984. Dark. #FrosinoneMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 26, 2018

"We have the chance to finish the first half of the season on 31 points, Milan have only managed to do that once in the past few years.

"The players don't have to think about my future, I feel confidence from the directors even if it's normal that we need results. I need to think about what's good for these players.

"I want to keep working, I haven't been here to mess around in these last months. There's a desire to continue this path with the lads, we're in a negative period but I'm not thinking about my future.

"I thank those who have given me this chance. Even if things were going well I'd always be under pressure, the important thing is to guide the team.

"My future is today and preparing for the match tomorrow. After that we'll see what happens."