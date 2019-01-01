Garba Lawal thumbs up Real Stars, eyes Gombe United win

The former Eagles star has praised his players battling draw against Kada City but he implored his team to go for a win against Gombe United

Head coach of Real Stars, Garba Lawal has revealed that he was satisfied with his team overall performance after they held Kada City to a 2-2 draw in their first game of the Nigeria National League Super 8 playoff in Aba.

The Kaduna based side needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Daniel George to salvage a draw against Kada City in a game they got the curtain raiser through Emma Kelvin but were inexplicably 2-1 down before the miraculous late strike ensured that they didn’t lose out completely.

Real Stars scored first in the first half through Kelvin and were doing very well before Kada City’s Kabiru Sanusi found the back of the net from a delectable free-kick and they found themselves on the verge of losing the game when Jamilu Coker netted the second goal to shoot their opponents ahead in the fixture before the late drama.

Lawal said that he was happy that they found a way to come back and that they are going into their second game against Gombe United with the conviction that they will secure their first win of the playoff to put them in the right stead to boost their promotion chances.

“It was a game of changing fortune but I am happy that we didn’t lose,” Lawal told Goal.

“It could have been worse after we led in the game but I had the confidence in my players that they won’t give up easily like that even though the goal came in virtually the last kick of the game. A draw is better than a loss and we are going into our nest game against Gombe United with confidence that we can beat them.

“We are in the Super 8 to qualify for the NPFL and we are not going to allow that to slip through our fingers. We have the same chance as our opponents and we are hoping that we are going to start the early kickoff well.”