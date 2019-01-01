Gambo Muhammad: Katsina United sign former Kano Pillars captain

The Changi Boys have added a new striker to their ranks for the new season

Former captain Gambo Muhammad has made a switch to another Professional Football League ( ) club Katsina United.

Gambo officially ended his 12-year stint at Kano Pillars on Tuesday and barely 48 hours after, he has secured a deal with the Changi Boys.

In a short statement on their official site on Thursday, Katsina United confirmed the acquisition of Gambo from Pillars but no further details were released.

Aside from Kano Pillars, Gambo has never played for any NPFL side as the striker ranks tops among the few one-club players on the domestic scene in Nigeria.

Katsina United only recently named Henry Makinwa as their new coach and the club is now ready to get their preseason preparation into full throttle.

Goal has been informed the Changi Boys will play their first official preseason match on Friday, September 14th against Funtua Sharks.

Makinwa’s men will immediately go up against Junior Dambram FC from Daura on Saturday, September 15th.

The time for both games is 4 pm and the venue is Katsina United’s home ground, Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

A club source has informed Goal, new signing Gambo has a good chance of featuring in at least one of their two preparation games.