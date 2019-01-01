Gambo Muhammad: Club legend exits Kano Pillars after 12 years

The veteran striker has parted ways with Sai Masu Gida after over a decade of meritorious service

Professional Football League ( ) club have announced they have parted ways with their former captain Gambo Muhammad.

According to a statement on the club’s website, Gambo’s refusal to proceed on a coaching course as suggested by the management lead to his exit.

“Gambo Muhammad has decided to leave the club after he did not agree with the management decision to send him to a coaching course in the National Institute of Sports, (NIS) as recommended by the technical crew of the club in their last season report,” The statement released by Pillars read in part.

“Initially, Kano Pillars wanted to retain Gambo that is why they decide to send him to coaching course but because of reasons best known to him he didn’t accept that Idea.”

Gambo won four NPFL titles while at Pillars and he was among the players that won the first Federation Cup title for Sai Masu Gida barely two months ago in Kaduna.

His last major contribution was scoring the winning goal in the Caf preliminary round first leg tie against , but the striker was not available for the reverse fixture in Kumasi.

A close source to the former Pillars’ captain revealed that the striker believes he still has more active years ahead, hence rushing for a coaching course was not considered as a plausible option.

"He would soon reveal the next club that he will be joining," the source told Goal.

Pillars insists there is no strain on their relationship with their former captain as his contribution to the club is enormous and cannot be forgotten.

The relationship between Gambo, Pillars and the entire fans will be sustained, a top club official affirmed.