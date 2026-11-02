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Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart kick off at 18:45 on 03.11.2026.

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart live today: TV channel and live stream

In Germany, you can watch the match live on DAZN. TV channel and live-stream options are listed below.

Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart: Recent form

Galatasaray head into the match in Istanbul with four wins from their last five competitive matches. They beat Konyaspor 4-0 in the Süper Lig and won the city derby against Fenerbahçe 2-1. Their only setback was a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. Across those five matches, Galatasaray scored eight goals and conceded ten.

VfB Stuttgart have won two of their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 away in the Bundesliga. They also beat Paderborn 1-0 in the DFB Cup. Defeats to Gladbach (3-2) and Hamburger SV (1-0), plus a 1-1 Champions League draw with Atlético Madrid, complete their run. Stuttgart scored nine goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Line-ups

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Form

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Head-to-head record

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: The tables