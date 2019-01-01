Gabriel Jesus has no argument against Aguero selection battle at Man City

The Brazil international is a star striker in his own right, but is aware that edging out a record-breaking goalscorer at the Etihad will not be easy

Gabriel Jesus has no issue with his playing time at , with the Brazilian accepting that a selection battle with Sergio Aguero is always going to leave someone disappointed.

Pep Guardiola tends to favour the Argentine goal-getter over his fellow South American when it comes to piecing together starting XIs.

Jesus still sees plenty of minutes, but maybe not as many as he would expect to find elsewhere.

The 22-year-old is happy to remain part of that competition, rather than seek a switch, with there being plenty of benefits to be found in working alongside City’s all-time leading marksman.

The international told The National: “Sometimes it’s not easy to talk about who deserves to play.

“Sergio [Aguero] is top scorer of the club so it is not easy for me. I want to improve and want to help him and the club to score every game and win the title.

“I always respect the opinion of the manager. Whoever he picks, it’s the best decision for the team.”

Jesus is also aware that forming part of a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium will give him a better chance of adding to his medal collection.

He added: “My dream is to win the , but it is hard.

“We tried very hard last season, but I think now we are playing well again in Europe and this season can be our season. We want to win as well but it’s not easy.”

City are once again complementing their European efforts with trophy bids on a domestic stage, with last season’s treble winners seeking to defend several pieces of silverware.

The Premier League title remains in their possession for now, but have pulled nine points clear of them in 2019-20.

Jesus said of that tussle: “I think it’s still early for me to say anything about this; the season has only just begun.

“Of course, [leaders Liverpool] are playing well, we know this, but we haven’t played like we know we can. We can play like we did last season and win the title again. It is not easy as this season is more difficult than last season.”

It is not just at club level that Jesus is hoping to enjoy considerable success.

When away with his country, the highly-rated frontman is hoping to add to a tally of 18 international goals and eventually chase down Pele’s haul of 77 at the top of Brazil’s scoring charts.

“It is very difficult,” added Jesus.

“I know the players who have scored a lot and are still playing and will be here for a long time. I hope I can do it, but I know it’s hard. Of course I will try every day and every game to score for Brazil.”