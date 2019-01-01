Gabon nearing Patrice Neveu appointment – sources

The Frenchman is reportedly being lined up to replace Daniel Cousin, who departed after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

Gabon are set to appoint experienced Frenchman Patrice Neveu as head coach after Daniel Cousin’s dismissal in late March, according to reports in the country.

The Gabonese Football Federation relieved Cousin of his duties after his failure to get them into the , and the search for a new coach had been ongoing since.

According to Football365, referring to local sources, that search is now over, with the 65-year-old Neveu’s appointment set to be confirmed imminently.

The new Panthers trainer will be tasked with securing qualification for the next edition of the continental showpiece, slated to be held in in 2021.

Neveu, who was recently sacked by Horoya AC despite guiding the Guinean giants to the Caf Champions League quarter-finals, is not new to national team football in Africa, having managed Niger, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania.

He led the Syli National to the 2006 Afcon in where the West African nation reached the last eight, before subsequently rising from 99nd to 22nd in the FIFA World Ranking during his time at the helm.

Outside the continent, the Frenchman managed Haiti from December 2015 to December 2016, before resigning citing unpaid wages.

The well-travelled trainer has also had spells with Chinese club Shanghai United and Egyptian clubs Ismaily and Smouha Club, as well as the Laos national team.