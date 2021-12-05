‘Future Ballon d’Or winner’ Vinicius' form elates social media fans

Vinicius Jr displayed an immaculate bit of skill to leave Mikel Oyarzabal dazed during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, channelled his Favela boy origins to stun Oyarzabal, delight his supporters, neutral fans, and even leave some Real Sociedad fans impressed.

Vinicius, who was in the sights of Oyarzabal, received the ball from right-back Ferland Mendy and left the onrushing Sociedad player completely stranded with only his first touch.

Vinicius scored his tenth league goal of the season in the game and completed a number of dribbles, but his skill to go past Oyarzabal was perhaps the biggest highlight of the game.

What fans are saying

The Brazilian joined Los Blancos in 2017 from Flamengo in a big-money move. Widely regarded as one of the world's best talents at the time, he struggled to show the reason why he was so highly rated.

The 21-year-old is now showing his quality and fans are beginning to appreciate the young Brazilian.

One Twitter user echoed the sentiments of many fans. "Vinicius is probably the most exciting player to watch right now, and I can’t even lie," @dayjee_1 wrote. "Give him the ball and let him move your attack down the opponent’s box."

"Imagine Vinicius is a Barcelona player and he does HALF the things he's doing at Madrid this season," Twitter user, @MrOdanz wrote on the app in a subtle dig at Real Madrid's El Clasico rivals.

"Just imagine it. We for no dey hear word [We'd be hearing a lot about him from the media]. Dem for put am for Ballon d'Or conversation [He'd be in the Ballon d'Or conversations]."

Another Twitter user, @Nonso_ik, followed suit by taking a dig at Barcelona using Vinicius' form. "Ronaldinho never reached Vinicius level," he wrote on the app.

GOAL Africa posted Vinicius Jr's stats on their Facebook page after the match and fans praised the 21-year-old.

"He was excellent today against Real Sociedad. I'm surprised he didn't win man of the match award; instead it was handed over to Jovic," Damian West wrote.

Levi Levin on Facebook sees a Ballon d'Or in Vinicius Jr's future. "Vinicius will win the ballon d'or if Brazil wins the world cup," he wrote.

There's no doubt about Vinicius Jr being one of the standout players of the season and fans will be looking forward to more skills from the Brazilian.