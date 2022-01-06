FUT Team of the Year: Release date, leaks, predictions & FIFA 22 Ultimate Team offers

Team of the Year is always one of the biggest promotions in the FIFA calendar.

FIFA 22 promises to be no different, with the FUT Team of the Year returning once again.

So when does it all start and what is it about? GOAL brings you all the details.

What is FUT 22 Team of the Year?

The FUT Team of the Year is a special-edition squad of the best-performing players from the past 12 months.

FIFA 22's Team of the Year will celebrate the best players of 2021, giving them huge upgrades.

The 11 players chosen in the TOTY Starting XI as well as a 12th player voted by the fans will be among the highest-rated players in the game until FIFA 23 is released.

As a result, they are hugely popular and many people save up their packs to open them during the TOTY promotion in the hope of packing one of these super players.

When is the FUT 22 Team of the Year released?

Prominent Twitter account FUTZone has leaked information about many of the previous promotions for FIFA 22 and is seen as a reputable source when it comes to releasing early info.

The TOTY squad is expected to be released from Friday, January 21, while TOTY Nominees will be released from Friday, January 7.

It’s nearly that time again. 👀



Some TOTY info 🔵👇🏻



- Nominees should start on Friday, 7th Of January!

- TOTY - Official Start date - 21st of January



I am beyond excited! 🇪🇬👑 #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/bh6Tfb7U35 — FUTZone - FIFA22 (@FUTZONECENTRAL) January 4, 2022

The Team of the Year is usually not all released at once, with batches of players released during the week before the full TOTY and the 12th player are all available in packs at the end of the promotion.

Who will be in the FUT 22 Team of the Year squad?

The FUT TOTY used to be the exact same as the FIFPro World XI, but in recent years, it has become its own entity.

Some of the players will still be the same, so it is possible to predict many of the starting XI from the TOTY.

Robert Lewandowski finished 2021 with more goals than any other player, while Lionel Messi lifted the Ballon d'Or and both are definite inclusions in TOTY.

Gianluigi Donnarumma or Edouard Mendy are both contenders for the goalkeeper spot, with Donnarumma possibly having the edge after being named Player of the Tournament at the European Championship.

Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo are expected to be included, while N'Golo Kante will surely be chosen in midfield after his Champions League heroics.

Mohamed Salah's strong start to 2021-22 should be enough to make the starting XI, but if not, he is likely to be included in the vote for the 12th player.

What SBCs will the FUT 22 Team of the Year have?

As well as the TOTY itself and the 12th TOTY player, additional upgraded players will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Objectives.

Article continues below

These are usually TOTY Flashback players, celebrating players who were either in previous Team of the Year squads or else TOTY Moments players, which are awarded to players who had significant and memorable moments throughout the year.

These SBCs are usually available for a limited time only, while there also tends to be a special SBC for the TOTY kit which can only be redeemed during the Team of the Year promotion.