FUT Freeze: Release date, packs, SBCs & FIFA 22 Ultimate Team offers

FUT Freeze is the next FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promotion, following on from FUT Black Friday offers.

It is the holiday season and in the lead up to Christmas and the new year, EA Sports gets into the seasonal spirit with a series of offers and challenges.

So when does it all start and what is it about? GOAL brings you all the details.

What is FUT Freeze?

FUT Freeze is one of a number of FIFA Ultimate Team promotion runs, where special offers in the form of packs, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and so on are made available to players.

Previously known as FUTmas (a play on Christmas), it was rebranded for FIFA 21

When is the FUT Freeze release date?

FUT Freeze, as with FUTmas before it, usually starts on the second Friday of December and, in 2021 for FIFA 22, that means we should expect to see special offers released from December 10.

Around 6pm GMT (1pm ET) is the usual time for promotion drops, so it is a good idea to set a reminder or to check with EA Sports' various social media channels.

The winter promotion traditionally runs for the rest of December, ending just before Christmas or the new year.

Last year, for FIFA 21, Freeze began on December 11 and ran until December 30 and the FIFA 20 edition - then known as FUTmas - began on Friday December 13.

Initially, FUTmas promotions only ran for between 10 and 12 days, expiring on Christmas eve, but it was expanded for FIFA 19 to run until the end of December.

Sim, Senhor 😎



One more #FUTFreeze❄️ Player Squad Building Challenge is now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/34jflsXlyI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 24, 2020

What SBCS will FIFA 22 Freeze have?

EA Sports has not yet launched any promotions for FUT Freeze, but we can expect to see an array of cards, objectives and fresh SBCs.

Article continues below

Last year, player cards saw positional changes and stat upgrades, such as the 89-rated CM Roberto Firmino and 84-rated LB Adama Traore, giving a similar sort of feel as 'Shapeshifters' from FIFA 20. Other aspects of the promotional cards include weak-foot and skill changes. These are expected to continue for FIFA 22.

The SBCs are dropped each day at approximately 6pm UK time and are generally time-limited, available for just 24 hours until a new set drops.

GOAL will bring you FUT Freeze updates as they happen.