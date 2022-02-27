Furman disappointed Zungu didn’t showcase South African talent at Rangers

Former Rangers midfielder Dean Furman has stated he feels sorry for his former Bafana Bafana teammate Bongani Zungu who failed to impress in the Scottish Premiership.

Zungu joined the Gers on loan from Amiens in October 2020, but he struggled for playing time at the club and his stay was also marred by an off-field incident during the coronavirus lockdown.

He managed just a start in 14 league matches at Rangers and the club did not consider the option to make the move permanent.

Furman who played with Gers between 2006 and 2009, was looking forward to seeing his compatriot dazzle at Ibrox Stadium but he admitted that Zungu did not live up to expectations.

“Last season there was even more interest in Rangers with Bongani Zungu being there, who I played with at South Africa, and I was really excited for him,” Furman told Rangers Review.

“I thought it could be a really good fit for him but unfortunately it didn’t quite work out.

“Maybe that was down to the success of the team. If the team does that well, the player doesn’t really get an opportunity, he gets 15 minutes here and a cup game there. It’s very hard to, all of a sudden, kind of showcase yourself in such a short space of time.

Article continues below

“I know there was some off the field stuff in which he didn’t help himself.

“I was disappointed for him that he had a real opportunity to showcase some South African talent and it didn’t quite happen.”

Zungu is back at Amiens following the expiry of the loan in June 2021 and he is gradually establishing himself in Philippe Hinschberger’s team after overcoming his previous 'overweight' issue.