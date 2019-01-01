Asisat Oshoala and Chinwendu Ihezuo arrive at Super Falcons camp

The overseas-based duo joins the rest of the squad with coach Thomas Dennerby for the Women's World Cup

-based Asisat Oshoala and -based Chiwendu Ihezuo arrived at 's women's team camp at the Avita Resort in on Sunday.

The two Super Falcons forwards were named in the final 23-player squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup on Friday.

Oshoala made history in the Uefa Women's final as she became the first African to play and score despite losing 4-1 to two weeks ago.

A week earlier, Ihezuo scored her seventh goal in seven outings as Henan Huishang pipped Nanchang Bayi 3-1 in a Chinese Women's Football Championship encounter.

Having overcome flight and visa difficulties, the Super Falcons duo received a warm welcome by their teammates on Sunday afternoon.

With their arrival in Austria, Dennerby now has the full complement of his squad. Nigeria are drawn against Norway, and hosts in Group A. The tournament is scheduled to be held from June 7 to July 7.

On June 4, they will travel to , the city of their opening game and they will begin their campaign against the 1995 champions, Norway.