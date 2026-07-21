From His Whistle to His Incense: Manchester City Puts Guardiola's Belongings Up for Sale

Manchester United's English rivals Manchester City have begun putting the personal belongings of their former manager Pep Guardiola up for sale via public auction, following his official departure from coaching the team at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The 55-year-old Spaniard chose to step down this summer, walking away a year before his contract expired after an extraordinary decade in which he won every trophy on offer at City. Now the club look to squeeze one final payday from that historic era. Their official website has announced the sale of the furniture and belongings from his private office to the fans.

Set to close within five days, the auction throws up a varied collection of Guardiola's personal items. There's his famous whistle, his own stash of incense, his training kit, sets of coffee cups and memorabilia, plus the lighting unit and the chair from his office. The club appear to be clearing the room entirely. Only the work desk, the sofa and the clothes rack are excluded from the sale, according to British newspaper "The Sun".

Supporters piled in with keen interest. Bidding on the whistle reached 282 pounds sterling, while the memorabilia drew bids of 571 pounds sterling. The incense collection registered 172 pounds, trailing just behind the office lighting unit at 200 pounds sterling.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have appointed Italian Enzo Maresca, the former Chelsea manager, as Guardiola's successor to lead the team in the 2026-2027 season. Maresca knows the club inside out, having worked as Guardiola's assistant across two different spells.

The Italian has already made a huge move in the summer market, signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for 116 million pounds sterling and bringing in the young trio of Pierce Charles, Jeremy Monga and Mathis Dutorbe.

What next for Guardiola? Many had expected him to take a break from the dugout. Yet press reports during the World Cup revealed he had reached a verbal agreement to take over the England national team before Thomas Tuchel signed as Gareth Southgate's successor, only to pull out at the last moment. Recent reports suggest he is now in serious talks with the Italian Football Federation to take charge of the Azzurri.