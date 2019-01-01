From big prizes to the ultimate skill challenges - Guinness Night Football has arrived in Nigeria

Guinness Night Football has arrived to give players and fans across the country an extraordinary experience

Guinness has launched Guinness Night Football in , with the aim of providing football lovers with the opportunity to enjoy a range of diverse, immersive experiences like never before.



Guinness Night Football will take the game beyond traditional soccer and bring out the colour and vibrancy of the players and fans in a series of enjoyable and unforgettable activities.



Look out for details of our Fanzone events and in-bar activities on the Guinness social media channels and on Goal.com so you can be a part of this incredible experience.





What is Guinness Night Football?

Guinness Night Football is a series of diverse soccer-related events which give players and fans up and down Nigeria the chance to get involved in an extraordinary experience.

Football lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of different activities, all played out in the dark under colourful neon UV and lighting technology to make the experience even more vibrant, immersive and memorable.

Specifically, there’ll be a gaming zone with a PS4, pool tables and penalty shootouts, as well as music entertainment and cheerleaders, who will excite the crowd with half-time performances.

At the heart of Guinness Night Football is an epic Pan African football extravaganza which will include five-a-side football matches, football skills showcases and much more, including a chance to meet famous celebrity football fans.

When is Guinness Night Football coming to Nigeria?



Guinness Night Football kicks off in Nigeria with an opening event in Enugu on December 21, before events in Lagos on December 28 and then Abuja on January 18.



The winning teams advance to the play off finals, giving players an opportunity to prove they’re ‘made of more’, and to earn the right to participate in the Pan African Football Extravaganza event.

Date Event Location December 21 Guinness Night Football Event Enugu December 28 Guinness Night Football Event Lagos January 18 Guinness Night Football Finals Abuja TBC Pan African Football Extravaganza TBC

How can you get involved in Guinness Night Football?



When Guinness Night Football comes to town, there will be a whole range of football activities for you to be involved with.



Try your hand at special in-bar games with incredible prizes, and come and enjoy our larger football extravaganzas and skills challenges at Fanzone events… with everything delivered with an amazing Guinness twist.



Football lovers will also have the opportunity to be part of an epic Pan African football extravaganza including a five-a-side football match, football skills showcase, the chance to meet celebrities and much more.