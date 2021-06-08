Friendly Wrap: Senegal, Gambia and Morocco record wins

The Lions of Teranga, Scorpions and Atlas Lions emerged victorious during Tuesday’s international friendlies

Senegal defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in Tuesday’s international friendly played Stade Lat Dior.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane were all the Lions of Teranga needed to defeat coach Bubista’s Blue Sharks.

Aliou Cisse's men came into this game having silenced Zambia 3-1 their last time out on Saturday.

As expected, the game got lived to its pedigree, but no goals were scored in the first half as chances were few.

In the 55th minute, Gueye opened scoring for the West Africans. That goal was a reality check for the Cape Verdean, albeit, they were unable to equalise as their attacking forays met strong resistance from the Senegalese defenders.

Four minutes to full time, Mane doubled the advantage from the penalty mark after Ismaila Sarr was fouled in the box.

The Liverpool star fired the ensuing kick past goalkeeper Sixten Mohlin.

With this result, Senegal are now unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Morocco edged Ghana 1-0 inside Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. Jawad El Yamiq’s 69th minute effort separated both teams as Charles Akonnor’s men lost their first game in three matches.

The Black Stars would be hoping to return to winning ways when they try Cote d’Ivoire for size on Friday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

At the Emirhan Sport Center Stadium, Togo bowed 1-0 to the Gambian senior national team.

19-year-old Horsens defender, James Gomez scored the Scorpions’ winner in the 74th minute, while the Hawks would be left to rue missing several scoring opportunities.

Tom Saintfiet’s Gambia would be hoping to make it three wins at a bounce when they take on the national team of Kosovo on Friday.

Benin Republic and Zambia settled for a 2-2 draw in their international friendly.

Having bowed 3-1 to Senegal their last time out, the Chipolopolo travelled to Cotonou to return to winning ways against the Squirrels.

Nonetheless, the encounter played at the Stade de l'Amitie ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Cebio Soukou put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute, but the visitors levelled matters through Salulani Phiri seven minutes later.

Zambia took the lead for the first time through Mwape Tandi on the stroke of half-time.

Ten minutes to full time, super-sub Yohan Roche rescued Michel Dussuyer’s men from losing on home soil.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka was not listed for the encounter by coach Milutin Sredojevic.