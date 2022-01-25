An international team-mate of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has sparked controversy in Egypt, with a friend of Mostafa Mohamed alleged to have sat a computing exam for him.

Mohamed's friend is now the subject of a police investigation after being caught in his impersonation act.

The pair are reported be neighbours that live on the same street, with reports in Egypt claiming that this is not the first time Mohamed has found an academic stand-in.

What is Mohamed alleged to have done?

The 24-year-old forward is studying for an Information Technology qualification at the Higher Institute for Management and Information Technology in Giza and had been due to sit mid-year exams in January.

Mohamed is, however, currently otherwise engaged at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon – where he has helped Egypt to reach the last 16.

In his absence, Mohamed is alleged to have asked a friend to sit in for him and complete the tests that he had been due to miss.

The man in question is reported to have told local media: “He is my friend and his future is going to be destroyed if he doesn't take the exam. I just wanted to help, this is the first time I do it.”

That claim has been refuted by Youm7, who claim that Mohamed has seen three previous exams completed by a replacement.

What happens now?

The impersonator has been taken in by police for questioning as they look to get to the bottom of the incident.

Mohamed’s friend is reported to have told authorities that he had agreed a plan of action with the international footballer prior to his departure for the Afcon.

No official statement has been released as yet, with a bizarre series of events drawing similarities to the accusations once levelled at Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez when he was alleged to have cheated in an Italian language test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus that never went through.

