Fee agreed! Man City to splash out £34 million on transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic has reportedly moved a step closer to joining Manchester City, with a £34 million ($44m) fee said to have been agreed with Chelsea.

Treble winners looking to sign

Additions in the engine room

Croatian leaving Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatia international has been in talks with the Premier League champions since the 2022-23 campaign came to a close, with a number of issues currently in the process of being ironed out. Chelsea are aware of the need to raise funds from sales this summer after splashing out £600m ($769m) across the last two windows.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN reports that a deal worth €40 million (£34.2m) for Kovacic is now close. Treble winners from the Etihad Stadium are discussing how much of a big-money fee will be paid up front, with Chelsea eager to get money into their coffers before the end of June.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to be in Manchester within the next two weeks, with personal terms agreed in principle – with Kovacic currently away on UEFA Nations League duty with Croatia, where he is preparing to take in a final clash with Spain.

WHAT NEXT? Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent, and he has taken in 221 appearances for the Blues while helping them to Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup honours.