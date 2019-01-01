Fred revealed as Man Utd's fastest player so far in 2019-20 ahead of both Rashford & James

The Brazilian has recorded the quickest speed of any Red Devils player in the Premier League this season as he reached 37.29 km/h against Everton

midfielder Fred is the club's fastest player of the 2019-20 campaign to date, breaking Marcus Rashford's previous record.

Much was expected of Fred when Jose Mourinho lured him to Old Trafford from for £52 million ($68m) in the summer of 2018.

The 26-year-old had carved out a strong reputation as a good technical player with boundless energy during his time in , but he struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League during his first season in Manchester.

Fred quickly fell out of favour with Mourinho and then with the Portuguese's successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, managing only 13 domestic starts in total.

United were tipped to offload the international in the summer transfer window, but Solskjaer opted to give him another chance to prove himself as he made a number of significant changes to the squad.

Fred has since rewarded his manager's faith and emerged as a key performer for the Red Devils in the absence of Paul Pogba, striking up a solid partnership with Scott McTominay across the middle of the park.

He produced a stellar display in a 2-1 derby win over on December 7, and retained his place in the starting line-up for a home clash with the following week.

Fred was clocked sprinting at 37.29 kilometres per hour during the 1-1 draw against the Toffees - a mark which now stands as the No.1 speed that has been registered in United’s Premier League fixtures this term - as confirmed by the club's official website .

Rashford had previously held the record after reaching a speed of 36.32 km/h against back in August.

Welsh winger Daniel James has been United's fastest player in seven of his 17 appearances, while Jesse Lingard was able to outdo his team-mates in the speed rankings against City with a 34.43 km/h sprint.

Fred, meanwhile, will be back in contention for a spot in Solskjaer's starting XI when the Red Devils take in a trip to Vicarage Road on Sunday.

A win over could see United close the four-point gap between themselves and , who currently occupy the final spot and face later in the day on Sunday.

Solskjaer will then prepare his squad for a Boxing Day meeting with Newcastle at Old Trafford, with a tough away fixture against set to follow two days later.