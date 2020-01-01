Fred confident Bruno Fernandes arrival at Man Utd will help him score more goals

The Portuguese has had a big impact at Old Trafford and the Brazilian midfielder explains how he can help him improve his strike rate

midfielder Fred has explained how Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford can help him score more goals for the club.

The Portuguese had made a huge impression with the Red Devils before the suspension of football due to Covid-19 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked a more creative outfit with the January signing in the side.

And Fred, who has also impressed for United this season, believes Fernandes’ arrival will help him score more goals.

"I hope so as it's always important to score goals. I've been working on it and, with Bruno's arrival, we've got someone who gives us more freedom, given his quality with the ball at his feet,” Fred told MUTV.

"So I hope to attack and score more goals and work hard on my finishing to score more goals in a season. I'm certain that, with Bruno's arrival, more goals will come.”

Fred has alternated between playing attacking and defensive midfield since his arrival at the club in 2018 but admits he prefers to play a more advanced role, which he had been seen in for the final few games before action was suspended.

"My favourite role is where I've been playing," he said. "As a second central midfielder, defending solidly but also getting forward and looking to score goals. I think it's important that a central midfielder has good approach play and finishing skills. The way I've been playing is the way I like to play and I feel really good in this position."

The break in play due to the pandemic means injured players have had the chance to return to fitness and, should football resume, Solskjaer is likely to have Paul Pogba available again. Michael Carrick thinks with players coming back and the arrival of Fernandes they have a "perfect" blend in midfield.

"I think sometimes we’ve been forced where the lads who’ve been fit have played and done well. When Nemanja [Matic] and Fred have played they’ve done ever so well, they’ve done terrific as a two and complimented each other and blended really well," Carrick told the United podcast.

"It’s about getting the right mix. Certain games suit certain things, which is something for us as staff and Ole to decide what fits a certain game.

"I do think all of sudden now with everyone fit and Bruno coming into the squad we’ve got a lovely variety to choose from.

"The beauty of it is the variety and the different options the boys give you. They’ve all got their strengths, but they can play together, there are combinations in there that can play in twos and threes together, but they all bring something different, which is the perfect blend and balance. I’m looking forward to seeing it."