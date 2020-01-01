Frank Acheampong provides assist in Tianjin TEDA draw with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

The Ghanaian forward’s effort could not guarantee maximum points for the Chinese outfit

Frank Acheampong provided an assist as Tianjin TEDA continued to search for their first win of the Chinese season after drawing 1-1 with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on Wednesday.

Wang Bao Shan’s side came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss at high-flying Beijing Guoan which DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu featured in.

It was a cagey affair in the opening hour at the Suzhou Sports Centre on Wednesday with centre referee Ma Ning dishing out five yellow cards for various foul offences.

The game, however, came alive in the 69th minute when Acheampong’s well-time cross on the right flank found the head of Sandro Lima to give TEDA a 1-0 lead.

It was looking like Tianjin were going to bag all three points, but Chinese midfielder Pu Chen broke their hearts 10 minutes from time after an intricate attacking move found the 23-year-old who finished off with aplomb.

Acheampong completed the whole 90 minutes for the fifth consecutive game and on this occasion provided 49 touches, 26 accurate passes from 33 at 79%, two key passes and had four dribble attempts.

The Ghanaian forward who was named the Tianjin captain for this season is yet to open his goal account but has provided two assists, the first one coming in a 2-1 loss by Wuhan Zall on August 26.

He has been with Tianjin since 2017 first on loan from before making his move permanent in 2018. He has featured 76 times for the 2010 Super League runners-up, having a hand in 48 goals (30 goals, 18 assists).

Wednesday’s result ended a run of eight consecutive defeats for Tianjin since their 2-2 draw with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan on August 2. They remain rooted to the bottom of Group B in the abridged league standings and will hope to get their first win when they host Hebei Fortune on September 22.

Before that is the Chinese first-round tie against Shijiazhuang.