Franck Kessie’s double not enough to secure AC Milan Champions League berth

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored a pair of goals as the Red and Blacks edged Leonardo Semplici’s men

Franck Kessie notched a pair of goals to help to a 3-2 victory over in an Italian game at Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday.

Despite the effort of the 22-year-old Ivorian, the Red and Blacks failed to secure a Uefa ticket.

Hakan Calhanoglu put Gennaro Gattuso’s men in front in the 18th minute after he was set up by Kessie.

The Ivorian midfielder doubled the lead five minutes later after benefitting from Ricardo Rodriguez’s assist.

In the 28th minute, Francesco Vicari reduced the deficit for Leonardo Semplici’s men before Mohamed Fares brought his side level.

In the 66th minute, Kessie grabbed the match-winner with his second goal in the game from the penalty spot, but the Red and Blacks had to settle for a berth after finishing fifth on the table with 68 points from 38 games.

Kessie ended the season with eight goals from 42 appearances across all competitions.

He will hope to play a part in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Elephants are in Group D along with , Namibia and .