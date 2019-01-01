Francisca Ordega shines in Shanghai's win over Banyana stars' Beijing Phoenix

The Nigerian was immersed in her side's triumphant outing against the South African players at the Xiannongtan Stadium

Fransisca Ordega's assist was key in Shanghai's 2-0 win at South African duo Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo's Beijing Phoenix in a Chinese Women's encounter.

Heading into Saturday's tie, second-placed Beijing were aiming for a home win against Shanghai to close the gap with leaders Jiangsu Suning.

On the other hand, third-placed Shanghai were hoping to upstage their hosts in a bid to displace them from the second place.

Miao Siwen scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from 's Ordega to hand the visitors the lead.

The hosts' comeback hopes were buried when Huang Yini scored her second goal in consecutive games to seal the visitors' win.

The African trio were in action for the duration of the game for their respective teams at the Xiannongtan Stadium.

The result means Shanghai are now second with 10 points from five matches, while Beijing are third with nine points.