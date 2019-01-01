Francisca Ordega: Nigeria winger scores as Shanghai finish on a high
Francisca Ordega was on target as Shanghai ended their 2019 Chinese Women's Super League season campaign in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Wuhan on Sunday.
The Nigeria international had inspired her side's return to winning ways as she scored in their 3-1 win against Guangdong last week.
Despite seeing the league title slip away, Ordega was hoping to ensure her side concluded their Chinese Women's Super League campaign in front of Shanghai fans at Jiading Stadium.
The Super Falcons forward scored after Zhang Xin's brace along with Huang Yini and Zhao Yingying wrapped up their emphatic win.
The former Washington Spirit woman, who played for the duration ended her debut season with seven goals in 14 league appearances. She also ended the campaign as Shanghai's second top scorer.
#CWSL | Shanghai Shengli 5-0 Wuhan Chedu Jiangda— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
An emphatic win for the runners-up Shanghai in their final match of the season. First-half strikes from Zhang Xin (who got twice), Huang Yini, @OrdegaF and Zhao Yingying gave the three points to the hosts. pic.twitter.com/BcTl22tztk
#CWSL | Goalscorers - Shanghai Shengli— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
🇨🇳 Miao Siwen (8)
🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (7)
🇨🇳 Zhang Xin (5)
🇨🇳 Zhao Yingying (5)
🇨🇳 Yan Jinjin (4)
🇨🇳 Huang Yini (3)
🇧🇷 Camila (1)
🇨🇳 Liu Jieru (1)
🇨🇳 Yang Lina (1) pic.twitter.com/Pksmj6YFeH
The victory means Shanghai finished as runners-up with 29 points from 14 games - nine behind champions Jiangsu Suning.
#CWSL | Final table— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
1st Jiangsu Suning 37 points 🏆
2nd Shanghai Shengli 29 points
3rd Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 24 points
4th Wuhan Chedu Jiangda 19 points
5th Beijing BG Phoenix 16 points
6th Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 14 points
7th Henan Huishang 12 points
8th Dalian 6 points pic.twitter.com/nXGA1h1dIC
Having ended her season in China, Ordega is expected to team up with Nigeria women team ahead of next month's Olympic Qualifier showdown with Cote d'Ivoire.