Francisca Ordega: Nigeria winger scores as Shanghai finish on a high

The Nigeria international was on target as her Chinese side wrapped up their league campaign in style, beating Wuhan

Francisca Ordega was on target as Shanghai ended their 2019 Chinese Women's season campaign in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Wuhan on Sunday.

The international had inspired her side's return to winning ways as she scored in their 3-1 win against Guangdong last week.

Despite seeing the league title slip away, Ordega was hoping to ensure her side concluded their Chinese Women's Super League campaign in front of Shanghai fans at Jiading Stadium.

The Super Falcons forward scored after Zhang Xin's brace along with Huang Yini and Zhao Yingying wrapped up their emphatic win.

The former Washington Spirit woman, who played for the duration ended her debut season with seven goals in 14 league appearances. She also ended the campaign as Shanghai's second top scorer.

#CWSL | Shanghai Shengli 5-0 Wuhan Chedu Jiangda



An emphatic win for the runners-up Shanghai in their final match of the season. First-half strikes from Zhang Xin (who got twice), Huang Yini, @OrdegaF and Zhao Yingying gave the three points to the hosts. pic.twitter.com/BcTl22tztk — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

#CWSL | Goalscorers - Shanghai Shengli



🇨🇳 Miao Siwen (8)

🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (7)

🇨🇳 Zhang Xin (5)

🇨🇳 Zhao Yingying (5)

🇨🇳 Yan Jinjin (4)

🇨🇳 Huang Yini (3)

🇧🇷 Camila (1)

🇨🇳 Liu Jieru (1)

🇨🇳 Yang Lina (1) pic.twitter.com/Pksmj6YFeH — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

The victory means Shanghai finished as runners-up with 29 points from 14 games - nine behind champions Jiangsu Suning.

#CWSL | Final table



1st Jiangsu Suning 37 points 🏆

2nd Shanghai Shengli 29 points

3rd Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 24 points

4th Wuhan Chedu Jiangda 19 points

5th Beijing BG Phoenix 16 points

6th Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 14 points

7th Henan Huishang 12 points

8th Dalian 6 points pic.twitter.com/nXGA1h1dIC — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

Having ended her season in China, Ordega is expected to team up with Nigeria women team ahead of next month's Olympic Qualifier showdown with Cote d'Ivoire.