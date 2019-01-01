African All Stars

Francisca Ordega: Nigeria winger scores as Shanghai finish on a high

Comments()
Getty Images
The Nigeria international was on target as her Chinese side wrapped up their league campaign in style, beating Wuhan

Francisca Ordega was on target as Shanghai ended their 2019 Chinese Women's Super League season campaign in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Wuhan on Sunday.

The Nigeria international had inspired her side's return to winning ways as she scored in their 3-1 win against Guangdong last week.

Despite seeing the league title slip away, Ordega was hoping to ensure her side concluded their Chinese Women's Super League campaign in front of Shanghai fans at Jiading Stadium. 

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The Super Falcons forward scored after Zhang Xin's brace along with Huang Yini and Zhao Yingying wrapped up their emphatic win.

The former Washington Spirit woman, who played for the duration ended her debut season with seven goals in 14 league appearances. She also ended the campaign as Shanghai's second top scorer. 

The victory means Shanghai finished as runners-up with 29 points from 14 games - nine behind champions Jiangsu Suning.

Having ended her season in China, Ordega is expected to team up with Nigeria women team ahead of next month's Olympic Qualifier showdown with Cote d'Ivoire.

Close